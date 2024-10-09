Jai Mahendran Review: Srikanth Mohan’s Directorial Offers An Insightful Look Into The Banter And Bureaucracy At The Taluk Office

A still from Jai Mahendran |

Title: Jai Mahendran

Director: Srikanth Mohan

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam, Miya, Rahul Riji Nair

Where: Steaming on Sony LIV

Rating: 3.5 Stars

In the world of television, where everything from the mafia to moon landings has been explored, it takes a certain audacity to base a show around the workings of a taluk office. Yet, this series ventures into that seemingly mundane arena and, to its credit, draws you into the labyrinthine ways of the bureaucratic system. Spanning six episodes- the series thrives on wry humour and slow-burn aggression, offering an insider’s look into a government office. The result? A peculiar mix of nostalgia and absurdity.

At the helm of this bureaucratic maze is- Mahendran G, portrayed with sly finesse by Saiju Kurup. Mahendran, a Deputy Tahsildar, has mastered bending the system to his will, using his cunning and connections to get things done. However, the series throws him a curveball when the very system he manipulates puts him on the dock. It’s the age-old game of power and control but within the damp confines of a revenue department office, where even the most trivial task can become a saga of paperwork, signatures, and bribes.

The show has a distinct old-world charm, reminiscent of the 1980s and 90s cinema, where characters were grounded in realism, and stories unfurl at their own sweet pace. The series doesn’t rush to make its point — much like the bureaucracy it portrays. The narrative moves at a leisurely pace, giving you ample time to soak in the atmosphere, observe the office’s quirky staff, and enjoy the subtle digs at the system’s inefficiencies. Prasanth Raveendran’s cinematography complements this pace, capturing the banality and occasional absurdity of government office life with precision.

While government office tales aren’t new, this series stands out for its character dynamics. Saiju Kurup’s Mahendran is delightfully conniving, always ahead of everyone else, until the system turns against him. His transformation from a man in control to someone grappling with a system gone rogue is deftly portrayed, though it’s not exactly groundbreaking. Rahul Riji Nair as Balagopal, the ever-loyal yet shrewd sycophant, complements him perfectly, showing sharp opportunism beneath his dutiful exterior.

Suhasini Maniratnam, however, delivers a more muted performance as Shobha, Mahendran’s boss. Her character, while meant to exude authority and internal conflict, often comes across as brooding and somewhat disengaged. The rest of the cast shines in their moments, especially when the series allows them to slip into the shoes of everyday office workers and those frequenting the revenue office with their endless problems.

What truly works for this series is its commitment to realism despite the occasional over-the-top theatrics or dramatic confrontations. The series is peppered with dry humour and moments of subtle satire. It offers a critique of the system without being preachy, making you chuckle at the absurdity of it all. But this dedication to realism can also be its undoing. The slow pace may feel like a slog for viewers expecting more action or dramatic tension.

In the end, watching Mahendran cleverly manipulate the system once again, turning the game back in his favour, is purely perfunctory.