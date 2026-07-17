Jacqueline Fernandez Faces MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction In Jugni Song, Makers Blur Controversial Nip Slip Shot After Video Goes Viral

Jacqueline Fernandez's Jugni Video Sparks Edit Speculation | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself at the centre of an online controversy following the release of the music video Jugni. The song, which premiered on July 15, features vocals by Sonu Thukral and B Praak and quickly gained traction across social media. However, the conversation around the track soon shifted from its music to an alleged wardrobe malfunction involving the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez Faces Wardrobe Malfunction In Jugni Song

According to social media users, one brief frame in the original version of the music video appeared to capture Jacqueline's accidental nip slip during one of Jacqueline’s dance sequences. Screenshots and clips of the moment quickly went viral, with many viewers discussing the alleged wardrobe malfunction across social media platforms.

Jacqueline Fernandez Nip Slip from Jugni Song pic.twitter.com/ixdTTNuHvD — Batenal (@BatenalPep) July 17, 2026

Makers Edit Nip Slip Version

Soon after the clip gained traction on social media, the makers appeared to edit the music video. In the version currently available online, the scene containing Jacqueline's alleged nip slip has been blurred.

Neither Jacqueline Fernandez nor the makers of Jugni have issued an official statement addressing the controversy or confirming the reported edit.