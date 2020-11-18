‘It’s idiotic to talk about censorship on OTT,’ says Divyenndu Sharma

Divyenndu Sharma became a household name with his role as gangster Munna Bhaiya in the series, Mirzapur. And, he is all set to return with yet another thriller, Bicchoo Ka Khel. In the web series, Divyenndu plays an aspiring pulp fiction writer Akhil Srivastava, who has only one mission: Seek revenge for his father’s death.

But while he gears up for the release amidst the call for censorship for OTT, the actor says talking about regulating OTT platform is being regressive. “I think it is idiotic to talk about censorship on OTT. There's nothing on the internet that you cannot see elsewhere and claim that only OTT is showing that. If something makes you uncomfortable, it means you have a problem with your society as well because it is nothing but its portrayal. If OTT censorship comes into being, we are not going ahead but getting regressive instead,” he said.

Incidentally, like Mirzapur, Bicchoo Ka Khel is also set in Uttar Pradesh. When asked if doing shows with a backdrop of the state has affected his Hindi-speaking style, he said, “Yes, it definitely has. Some words are added to my lingo, which I am not proud of. I am now accustomed to say a few things more easily. The Purvanchal belt has a very lyrical style to it.”

During the lockdown, several OTT platforms saw a surge in viewership, with television taking a backseat. When asked if OTT platforms are a threat to films or TV, veteran actor Rajesh Sharma said, “When television came, people were wary as well, but there is nothing to compare. India has a huge population, so everything works in our country. With digital platforms, films won’t be affected in the long run. Content is the king and any platform works for it.”

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Bicchoo Ka Khel also stars Trishna Mukharjee, Anshul Chauhan, Rajesh Sharma, Gagan Anand and Akanksha Thakur. The show will stream from November 18.