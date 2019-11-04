It's hard keeping up with the 'Wests' this Halloween season

Kim Kardashian proves to be the ultimate queen of Halloween. Two days after celebrating the spectacular holiday, the reality star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingly declared themselves the 'West Worms.'

Ahead of Halloween, Kim told E! News exclusively that Kanye was "in charge" of designing some of their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," the A-lister teased at the time, "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning."