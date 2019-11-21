Isn’t she cute? First clear picture of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr shared by grandpa

Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have always refrained from sharing clear pictures of their daughter Mehr. The little munchkin who turned one recently, visited her dad’s ancestral home, where her grandfather Bishan Bedi took some adorable pictures and shared them on social media.

The trio celebrated Mehr’s first birthday by visiting the Golden Temple and later went to their haveli located in Punjab. Neha’s baby girl looks excited to find herself in a new place.