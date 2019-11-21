Isn’t she cute? First clear picture of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr shared by grandpa

Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have always refrained from sharing clear pictures of their daughter Mehr. The little munchkin who turned one recently, visited her dad’s ancestral home, where her grandfather Bishan Bedi took some adorable pictures and shared them on social media.
The trio celebrated Mehr’s first birthday by visiting the Golden Temple and later went to their haveli located in Punjab. Neha’s baby girl looks excited to find herself in a new place.
Senior Bedi took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!!
He shared another picture of Angad copying his daughter making hand gestures and wrote, “This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!!”
Earlier Angad had shared a post on Mehr’s birthday. He wrote, “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always.”
Neha’s birthday wish for the daughter was full of affection too. “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel …. my heart is so full of love… I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you,” she wrote.
Angad, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor, will next feature in Janhvi Kapoor’s Kargil Girl. Neha, on the other hand, is busy with the fourth season of her chat show No Filter Neha.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.