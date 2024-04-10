Ishita Dutta Reveals What Husband Vatsal Seth During Her Post Partum Depression Phase

Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starter Drishyam 2 has recently embraced motherhood. The actress in a recent vlog shed light on how postpartum depression affected her and what did her husband Vatsal Seth do during that period.

Opening about postpartum depression, the actress revealed how there is a myth surrounding women only go through post partum depression if they have had multiple deliveries. She further reveals that she would cry for hours straight without any reason.

Further, revealing what her husband Vatsal Seth did during that phase the actress reveals that Vatsal and his family would encourage her to take breaks and go outs but she would’nt as she felt guilty to leave her new born alone. The actress says, “Vatsal was like, ‘I have to take you out.’ And initially I didn’t go. I used to think, how can I leave my baby and go? I can’t. And then he said, don’t worry, he’s going to be fine. There are so many people at home. We used to feed him and leave with family members. Sometimes, we used to leave and if there was a call that Vaayu is crying, we used to come back quickly as we didn’t go far from the house.”

Ishita and Vatsal embraced parenthood in July last year after the actress gave birth to a baby boy. The actors named him ‘Vaayu.’