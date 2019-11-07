Is my dog secretly Vegan? Twinkle Khanna shares a hilarious post of her canine eating stems

Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna is showcasing her love on social media but not for her husband Akhay Kumar or kids. She is simply pampering to her doggo Mr Alex.
Earlier today, Twinkle posted a picture of her dog whose name is Mr. Alex and said something which is barely possible. She posted alongside a picture of Alex sitting inside her lawn and captioned it,"Mr. Alex now working on wrecking the garden by uprooting and then chewing on some juicy stems. #IsMyDogSecretlyVegan"
Alex can be seen wrecking the garden and enjoying his chill time in the lawn but on the other side, Twinkle is wondering her doggo has turned vegan. She ended a post with a hashtag '#IsMyDogSecretlyVegan'.
Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna is embracing her skills as a writer. Apart from Mrs Funnybones Twinkle has already published her two other books 'The Legend of Laxmi Prasad' and 'Pyjamas are Forgiving'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)