Is Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Re-Releasing On September 4 Amid Sonam Wangchuk Row? Makers Issue Clarification

3 Idiots Re-Release Reports Are False, Say Makers | Photo Via Instagram

Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan , R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, recently made headlines after reports claimed that the film would be re-released in theatres on September 4, 2026. The speculation came shortly after Aamir clarified that 3 Idiots was not based on education activist Sonam Wangchuk, stating that neither he nor the film's writers had any knowledge of Wangchuk while making the film.

3 Idiots Re-Release Reports Are False, Say Makers

However, the makers have now dismissed the re-release reports, clarifying that 3 Idiots is not returning to cinemas amid the ongoing discussion surrounding Sonam Wangchuk .

On Wednesday, July 22, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films issued an official statement dismissing the reports as false. "With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect," the statement read.

Check out the official statement:

Photo Via Instagram

The production house further urged the media and fans to rely only on official communication regarding any future announcements related to the film.

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the film emerged as one of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters and continues to enjoy immense popularity years after its release.

3 Idiots Sequel Confirmed

Earlier this year, Aamir confirmed that Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on 3 Idiots 2, with the story set to revisit its iconic characters years later.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, during the promotions of his son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din, he said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful." He added that the screenplay is still being refined, but the concept already stands out. "It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later," he said.

An official announcement regarding the 3 Idiots sequel, including its cast and release date, is still awaited.