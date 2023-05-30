IPL 2023 Final: From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs erupt with joy as MS Dhoni's CSK beats Hardik Pandya's GT

The final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was no less than a movie in itself. The last-ball thriller ended with CSK ensuring a thumping victory over GT and captain MS Dhoni lifting the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

Ravindra Jadeja's played like the knight he is and finished the match in style with a do-or-die boundary, making the world's biggest stadium, the Narendra Modi stadium, erupt with joy.

When it comes to cricket, there might be hardly an Indian who does not love the sport. As CSK defeated GT, not just fans present at the stadium, but several Bollywood celebs too expressed their joy and excitement on social media.

Bollywood celebs celebrate CSK's win

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan watched the final match live at the Narendra Modi stadium, as they were there to promote their upcoming film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

As Jadeja hit the final ball, Vicky was seen roaring and jumping in disbelief as Sara clapped and added to the electrifying excitement of the crowd.

"MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner," Vicky wrote on his Instagram, sharing his video.

Ranveer Singh was among the first celebs to congratulate CSK as they defeated GT in the wee hours of 2 am. "RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!!!! OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD WHAT A FINISH !!!! WHAT A FINAL !!!!!" he tweeted.

"What a match what a final @imjadeja killed it 🔥🔥Congratulations," Kartik Aaryan wrote, sharing a picture of MS Dhoni hugging Jadeja which has become one of the most liked photos from the match.

"Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

