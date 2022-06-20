International Day of Yoga 2022: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tanishaa Mukerji, Isha Koppikar Narang and other celebs share their love for yoga

On International Day of Yoga, The Free Press Journal caught up with the stars who swear by the yogic way of life.

Tahir Raj Bhasin

“I started practising yoga four years ago at a yoga retreat holiday but got into it more seriously during the lockdown as it was a great form of exercise that one could do at home. I have learnt that contrary to what most people think that yoga is all about flexibility and being in shape, it is more of mental practice. It has taught me the importance of patience and how controlled breathing and asanas can calm you down and help you feel more aligned and centred. Yoga helps you to be more in tune with your body and mind. It also helps you be in control of your emotional wellness.”

Tanishaa Mukerji

Pic: InstAgram/tanishaamukerji

“The most important thing I’ve learned and am still learning from yoga is mind-body and soul connection. It teaches us how to still the mind to access consciousness through our bodies. Yoga has helped my injuries and made me more flexible. But overall, it has improved my confidence, focus, and ability to push through uncomfortable situations. After I started doing yoga, I became more still and calm. Yoga is not a workout. It is a way of life. To use it as a workout is to insult its greatness. Yoga gives us an understanding of who we are, and it is a tool to teach us how to use our bodies and minds to their maximum potential.”

Isha Koppikar Narang

“I believe yoga makes you flexible — not only your body but also your mind. It trains your mind to shun and resent negativity. You automatically develop an aversion towards toxic people and toxic feelings. It trains your mind and body to become intolerant to stress. You go into a state of euphoria where you just naturally repel stress and don’t let anything affect your happiness and stability.”

Shama Sikander

“Yoga has brought balance and stability to my life. It is not merely a workout for me, but yoga is more like a way of life now. It teaches you to stay calm in situations, deal with stress positively, and to just take a deep breath when the going gets tough. Yoga has given me the ability to declutter my mind and be peaceful. It teaches one how to let go of things and broaden their thinking capacity.”

Mugdha Godse

“I do yoga daily. I've been an Ashtanga yoga practitioner for the last 14 years. I celebrate Yoga Day with my Yoga teacher. We have puja and satsang. I think that’s the best way to celebrate. We also spread awareness about yoga as it is a very serene experience. It makes my life peaceful and calmer. I am more grounded and secure as a person because of yoga. I am very fit. My body is flexible. I don’t need to do any other weights or anything. All the ailments and all the problems get cured on their own if you do yoga. It’s a beautiful practice, and I can’t go back to the gym anymore. It helps you concentrate better and helps you lead a better life.”

Digangana Suryavanshi

“Yoga, for me, is a means to relax and calm my mind. My schedule can get pretty hectic at times, so doing Yoga actually helps me reenergise. They say yoga is the ancient Indian system to keep one mentally as well as physically fit, and I couldn’t agree more. After I started doing yoga, I’ve noticed that I barely get tired no matter how busy my schedule is, and of course, it has its other benefits like better flexibility, mental peace, better metabolism, etc. Since today is also World Music Day, wouldn’t it be wonderful to do Yoga while listening to some relaxing ambient music? Haha, I might just do that!”

Kavita Kaushik

“After my father passed away in 2016, I was shattered. My mental balance and stability crashed, I was left with no one to talk to, and I was a complete emotional wreck. So I started taking yoga and meditation seriously, and that helped me take out all those suppressed emotions. I believe yoga saved my life at that time. Otherwise, I would have done something drastic.”

Preeti Jhangiani

“I practised yoga even throughout my two pregnancies, and it helped me greatly. It has helped me increase my flexibility and calm my mind. It also increased my strength to a great extent, which helped me perform other exercises as well. I have learnt that yoga is the alignment of mind, body and soul, which is very important for overall stability. As an added benefit, it also improves your immune system, digestion, breathing and helps your vital organs to function better.”

Nikki Tamboli

“I do yoga on a regular basis as it helps me achieve a peaceful body and mind and helps manage stress and anxiety while keeping one relaxed. I’ve been practising yoga for more than seven years now, and with all the ups and downs in my life, it has made me emotionally and mentally strong. I would say that it is the perfect exercise for the mind, body, and soul. It not only helps me maintain physical health but also helps in balancing my mental health and spiritual goals if done with consistency.”