'Indians Have Become Racist': Dibyendu Bhattacharya Says Dark-Skinned Actors Don't Get Positive Roles In Bollywood

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who starred in Alia Bhatt's production venture Poacher, recently made a strong statement and claimed that racism was increasing in the country. He stated that darker skinned actors do not get positive roles in the film industry and added that while the West is trying to abolish the racism in their showbiz, it has been going up in India.

The actor compared the Indian film industry to Hollywood and stated that it has now become a mandate in the West to cast actors from all races.

"I think Indians have become very racist. The racism outside of India is very clear but they want to get out of it. They are embarrassed of their racism. It is a global issue," he claimed.

He further cited the example of an incident when a fair-skinned actor was cast in the role of Lord Krishna, despite him being described as 'dark-skinned' in the ancient texts. "I was once watching a show called Shri Krishna on TV. And they cast a fair skinned man as Krishna and I thought this is their talent that they have made Krishna fair skinned," he said.

Dibyendu stated that he does not aspire to be in big, commercial films, but rather do good roles. "I do whatever work I get. I don’t have any aspiration of starring in Rs 500 crore film. I don’t get offered such kind of parts. But whatever I get, I do it diligently," he said.

On the work front, Dibyendu will be next seen in IC814 alongside Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, and others. The hijack drama was recently announced at the Netflix slate launch.