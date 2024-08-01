'Indian Towns Are Monuments Of Ugliness': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Waterlogging At Delhi's Institute of Town Planners (VIDEO)

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has mocked the waterlogging at the Institute of Town Planners India in Delhi following recent heavy rains in the national capital. Shedding light on the inefficiencies in town planning, the director called Indian towns 'monuments of ugliness'.

On Thursday (August 1), ANI shared a video of workers pumping water out of the Institute of Town Planners India building which has been inundated after a spell of intense rainfall.

Reacting to the video, Vivek wrote on X, "Hahahaha. Nothing can be more ironical than this. Indian towns are monuments of ugliness, inconvenience, discomfort inefficiency, disaster-prone and a risk to life. We have fully failed in town planning."

Hahahaha. Nothing can be more ironical than this. Indian towns are monuments of ugliness, inconvenience, discomfort inefficiency, disaster-prone and a risk to life. We have fully failed in town planning. https://t.co/BE8UaaGFGP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 1, 2024

The institute, dedicated to promoting effective urban planning and management, has found itself at the center of a broader conversation about the effectiveness of its own field.

Delhi received heavy rainfall on July 31 and in the wee hours of August 1. While several places have been waterlogged, the city also witnessed heavy traffic at certain locations. The IMD has issued warnings of intermittent showers through August 5.

Vivek, who is quite active on social media platforms, often criticises the civic bodies over poor infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season. He is also quite vocal about various social and political issues in the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.