Imtiaz Ali terminates contract on Madhubala biopic due to differences with late actress's sister

Madhur Brij Bhushan, Madhubala’s sister, revealed recently she could persuade all the siblings to give NOC (Non-Objection Certificate) to Imtiaz Ali even after stating that their stories won’t be part of the film. She said that the major objection came her sister Kaneez Balsara who would not permit them.

Balsara’s kids did not let Bhushan meet her. She insisted her and her kids to read the agreement but they, in return, sent notices to her and the makers of the project.

After failing to persuade the family, Imtiaz Ali decided to terminate his contract citing misunderstanding. The announcement was supposed to be made today.

Madhur further said that it hurts her that they have missed out on a golden opportunity to make a biopic on Madhubala. She said that she was backing the film with her guruji Arvind Malviya as they wanted to open a school with the money generated from the film and provide free education to the poor girls.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s latest release Love Aaj Kal hit the screens on February 14, 2020.