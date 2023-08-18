Imran Khan REACTS To Troll Who Asked Refund For Luck & Kidnap: 'They Never Cleared My Final Payment'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has been away from films, is back on Instagram. He shared the first post last week after almost five years on the social media platform. Over the last few days, Imran has been active on Instagram and has been interacting with his fans.

A couple of days back, Imran also replied to a user who asked refund for his film Luck and Kidnap. It may be mentioned that both the films did not perform well at the box office and were declared flops.

Under one of the video's about Imran shared by a fan, a user commented, "1 million likes if y’all want Imran Khan to return your money if you paid to watch Kidnap and Luck."

Replying to the comment, the actor said that he is yet to receive his payment for one of the films. He wrote, "That money actually goes to the theater owners first, then to the producers… as it happens, they never cleared my final payment on that film, so maybe we can all take the issue up with them?"

Recently, Imran also confirmed his comeback in Bollywood and told fans, "To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me."

Imran, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, was last seen in the film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in the year 2015. He made his acting debut in the 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film was a commercial success and earned Imran a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Male Debut. The actor is still admired for his role in the film.

He also I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola among others.