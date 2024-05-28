 Imran Khan On His Seperation From Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'Was Dealing With Internal Struggle, Marriage Wasn't Helping'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentImran Khan On His Seperation From Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'Was Dealing With Internal Struggle, Marriage Wasn't Helping'

Imran Khan On His Seperation From Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'Was Dealing With Internal Struggle, Marriage Wasn't Helping'

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married on January 10, 2011.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Imran Khan tied the knot to Avantika Malik on January 10, 2011, in a private ceremony at Aamir Khan's residence in Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the couple got divorced in 2019.

Recently, the Delhi Belly actor finally opened up on his separation with his ex-wife Avantika and told India Today, "Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.”

Read Also
Imran Khan On Dating Actress Lekha Washington: 'If You Spend Too Much Time With Movie People, It...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Rent Karan Johar's 3-Storey Bandra Apartment For ₹9 Lakh Per...
article-image

Further, Khan added that in an ideal healthy dynamic between two people, both make each other healthier, stronger, and better versions of themselves, but they were not in that place.

Imran and Avantika are also parents to a daughter, Imara Malik Khan, who was born in 2014.

Read Also
Imran Khan bumps into estranged wife Avantika Malik at a wedding - here's what happened next
article-image

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington. She was previously married to journalist Pablo Chaterji, the son of renowned theatre artist Dhritiman Chaterji.

Read Also
Imran Khan Hits Back At User For Calling Ira Khan’s Mental Health Podcast: ‘Made By & For...
article-image

On the work front, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti, which starred Kangana Ranaut and was released in 2015.

Reportedly, he is all set to star in his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das' directorial debut film, Happy Patel, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-FTII Chairperson Gajendra Chauhan REACTS To Payal Kapadia’s Grand Win At Cannes 2024: 'Vast...

Ex-FTII Chairperson Gajendra Chauhan REACTS To Payal Kapadia’s Grand Win At Cannes 2024: 'Vast...

From Shehnaaz Gill To Ram Kapoor: TV Celebs Who Surprised Us With Their Weight Loss

From Shehnaaz Gill To Ram Kapoor: TV Celebs Who Surprised Us With Their Weight Loss

Imran Khan On His Seperation From Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'Was Dealing With Internal Struggle,...

Imran Khan On His Seperation From Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'Was Dealing With Internal Struggle,...

Nyrra M Banerji, Nishant Malkani Patchup After Briefly Parting Ways?

Nyrra M Banerji, Nishant Malkani Patchup After Briefly Parting Ways?

Take Fashion Cues From THESE Bollywood Actresses To Ace Trendy Tissue Silk Saree Look

Take Fashion Cues From THESE Bollywood Actresses To Ace Trendy Tissue Silk Saree Look