Imran Khan On His Seperation From Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'Was Dealing With Internal Struggle, Marriage Wasn't Helping'

Imran Khan tied the knot to Avantika Malik on January 10, 2011, in a private ceremony at Aamir Khan's residence in Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the couple got divorced in 2019.

Recently, the Delhi Belly actor finally opened up on his separation with his ex-wife Avantika and told India Today, "Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.”

Further, Khan added that in an ideal healthy dynamic between two people, both make each other healthier, stronger, and better versions of themselves, but they were not in that place.

Imran and Avantika are also parents to a daughter, Imara Malik Khan, who was born in 2014.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington. She was previously married to journalist Pablo Chaterji, the son of renowned theatre artist Dhritiman Chaterji.

On the work front, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti, which starred Kangana Ranaut and was released in 2015.

Reportedly, he is all set to star in his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das' directorial debut film, Happy Patel, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions. However, an official confirmation is awaited.