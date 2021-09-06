Imran Khan bumps into estranged wife Avantika Malik at a wedding - here's what happened next

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently bumped into his estranged wife Avantika Malik at a wedding function in Mumbai.

According to a report in ETimes, they ended up face to face at a family wedding function in Mumbai’s five-star hotel Trident in Marine Drive.

The report further stated that they met rather warmly.

ETimes also quoted a source who stated that Avantika has been very keen to get back with Imran. There have been reports in the past that she wanted to get back, but recently, she has been going all out to make an attempt in resuming her marital life again.

For the unversed, Imran and Avantika separated in 2019. They tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed a baby girl in 2014.

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Imran was dating South actress Lekha Washington who starred opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in 'Peter Gaya Kaam Se'. But it seems, though it is not confirmed, that the affair fizzled out.

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran, who started working in the industry as a child artist with his uncle has featured in around 16 films. He garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. His last stint was ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.

It’s been over half a decade since movie buffs saw Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan on the big screen.

Last year, Imran's friend Akshay Oberoi had said that the actor has quit acting. However, he added that the 38-year-old has the potential to be a writer and director.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:10 PM IST