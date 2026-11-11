'I'll Not Let My Kids Watch Bigg Boss Anymore': Jay Bhanushali LASHES OUT After Daughter Tara Gets Dragged Into Mahhi Vij's Game

'I'll Not Let My Kids Watch Bigg Boss Anymore': Jay Bhanushali SLAMS Contestants For Dragging Daughter Tara Into Their Remarks Against Mahhi Vij |

Television actor and Mahhi Vij's ex-husband Jay Bhanushali took to social media to speak out about how Bigg Boss 20 is affecting his children. Jay said that he has decided, as a father, that he will not let his children watch the reality show anymore. He also requested people to stop tagging him in posts related to the show, making it clear that he does not want any negativity surrounding his family.

Jay Bhanushali Says 'I'll Not Let My Kids Watch Bigg Boss Anymore'

In a strongly worded note, Jay expressed his disappointment over contestants bringing his daughter Tara and Mahhi Vij's motherhood into their arguments inside the house. He pointed out that while contestants are free to disagree with Mahhi's gameplay and question her decisions, involving her children in the conversations is unacceptable.

Explaining his decision, Jay wrote, "After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father - I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore." He further clarified that he had deliberately stayed away from commenting on contestants' gameplay and had only wanted to support Mahhi whenever she needed him. "I had decided that I will never speak about anyone's gameplay or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed," he added.

However, Jay said certain remarks made during the show crossed a personal boundary. Referring to Yung DSA talking about his children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing his daughter into the conversation, Jay questioned why children were being dragged into a reality show.

"JUST FOR A TASK - Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby she is NOT a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense," he wrote.

Jay further stressed that disagreements over the game should not turn into personal attacks involving family members. "Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary," he said.

Concluding his note, Jay said his children's emotional well-being and innocence would always come before the show. He wrote, "As a father, I don't want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara's name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal." He ended the post with, "My children's peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Good bye BIGG BOSS 20." Jay captioned his post urging people to not tag him or his kids in any post.