'Fake And Unauthorised': Rohit Shetty Clarifies Viral Post Taking Dig At Comedian Gaurav Gupta Over ScoutOP's Roast On Bigg Boss 20

Rohit Shetty took to social media to clarify that Instagram is his only official social media platform and that he is not present on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). His clarification came after a post allegedly taking a dig at comedian Gaurav Gupta went viral on X, sparking speculation that the filmmaker and one-time Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar host had come out in support of ScoutOP. Putting an end to the speculation, Rohit clarified that the viral post was fake and had not been shared by him.

Rohit wrote, "I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram." He further added, "I am not present on Facebook or X." Debunking the viral claims, Rohit clarified that any post or statement attributed to him on these platforms was unauthorised. He wrote, "Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised."

The filmmaker also urged people "to not engage with such accounts" or believe that any content shared through them represents his views. He concluded his note by thanking his fans and followers for their continued support.

Rohit Shetty’s clarification came after a social media post, falsely attributed to the filmmaker, sparked speculation amid the ongoing controversy over comedian Gaurav Gupta’s roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. The post seemingly called out Gaurav’s style of comedy, stating, “Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye.” It further read, “Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone!” The message was linked to Gaurav’s jokes about Scout’s relationship with his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, and his equation with Love. As the post gained traction, many speculated that Rohit was weighing in on the controversy. The filmmaker, however, put the rumours to rest by clarifying that Instagram is his only official social media platform and that he has no presence on Facebook or X.