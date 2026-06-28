Rohit Shetty Receives Fresh Death Threat; ₹20 Crore Ransom Demand Sparks Alarm | File Pic

Mumbai: Bollywood's famous director Rohit Shetty has received a death threat once again. On June 27(Saturday), an unknown person contacted Rohit Shetty's staff and demanding a ransom of 20 crores. This incident has created a stir in the Hindi film industry, and since this is not the first but the second time a threat call has been received, concerns are being raised. Let's find out what exactly happened.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the information received, an unknown person called the number at Rohit Shetty's office in the morning. The caller demanded a ransom of 20 crores from Rohit Shetty. He also threatened that serious consequences would follow if the ransom was not paid. Upon learning of this incident, Rohit Shetty's team promptly contacted the Mumbai police and filed a complaint.

Is the Bishnoi Gang Behind This?

Meanwhile, it is still unclear who made this threat. However, based on previous experiences, the Mumbai police are investigating whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved. A special police team is searching for the caller based on technical evidence.

Similar Incident Happened Before

Interestingly, in February, there was an incident of firing outside Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu. At that time, threats were made to Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh using the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Voice notes were sent demanding ransom. In this case, the crime branch took immediate action and arrested 15 people. Now, with another similar threat, both the police and Rohit Shetty are increasingly concerned.

Police Investigation Underway

Previously, security arrangements around Rohit Shetty's house and office were tightened. However, after this renewed threat, their security will be further increased. As incidents targeting prominent figures in the film industry are on the rise, the police are verifying all possibilities. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and are trying to locate the accused soon.