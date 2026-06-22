Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Wraps Up In Cape Town: Rohit Shetty Teases 'Never Seen Before' Season As Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral & Others Bid Emotional Goodbye

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Wraps Up In Cape Town |

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has wrapped up its shoot in Cape Town, and several cast and crew members took to social media to share heartfelt notes about their experience on the adventure reality show. Contestant Avinash Mishra reflected on his journey, recalling the early morning schedules and challenging tasks, while host Rohit Shetty described the season as "hectic, tiring, and physically tiring" as he announced the completion of the shoot.

Avinash wrote, "From waking up at 5 AM every day to gearing up for some of the most incredible stunts of my life, this journey has been nothing short of unforgettable." The actor revealed that the demanding schedule began before sunrise, with contestants preparing for physically challenging and high-risk stunts on a daily basis. He further added that every challenge in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 pushed him beyond his limits, every day taught him something new, and every moment became a memory that he will cherish forever.

He then praised the host of the show, saying, "Sir @itsrohitshetty — a true gem of a person. Your guidance, wisdom, and relentless spirit have been inspiring. I’ve learned so much from you, both on and off the set."

Avinash's post appears to hint at him being one of the finalists, as he shared the emotional note while the contestants wrapped up the final schedule of the show. Signing off from Cape Town, he wrote, "I leave with a heart full of gratitude, countless memories, and experiences that will stay with me for a lifetime." He concluded his note by calling the entire experience, "What a ride."

Harsh Gujral also shared a series of pictures with his co-contestants, hinting at the conclusion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Posting photos with Avinash, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh wrote, "The Boys Signing off from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15." Reflecting on his journey on the show, he added, "Came here with excitement, faced fears I never knew I had, laughed through the pain, and created memories that will stay forever." Concluding his post, Harsh revealed that he is now returning to his comedy shows and live performances after completing his stint on the adventure reality show.

Rohit penned another note as the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 came to an end. He described the season as "Hectic... tiring... physically challenging... But a fantastic schedule ends." Emphasising the scale and intensity of the upcoming season, the filmmaker-host expressed confidence in the final product and added, "I can proudly say to our viewers this is going to be a never seen before season of Khatron Ke Khiladi... signing off from Cape Town back to Mumbai... Action continues."