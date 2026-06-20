Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Top 2 Finalists LEAKED? Finale Expected To Shift From Cape Town To India

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Top 2 Finalists LEAKED? |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to premiere soon, but several spoilers about the show have already surfaced online. The latest reports suggest that the show has already found its two finalists. Another report also hints that the grand finale may not be shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and could instead take place in India.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Who Are The Two Finalists?

As per India Forums, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has reportedly found its two finalists. The reported finalists of the show are Farrhana Bhat and Karan Wahi. Avinash Mishra was reportedly competing against the two contestants for a spot in the finale. The final showdown is now said to take place between Karan and Farrhana.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Where Will The Finale Be Shot?

According to Digital News Hub, the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will reportedly be filmed in India. However, the winner may not be announced immediately. The winner of the show is expected to be revealed after the season airs. As per the source, "The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be announced in India after the show airs. The winner announcement will be filmed in India itself."

As per reports doing the rounds on social media, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 witnessed no elimination during the first week of shooting. Orry (Orhan Awatramani) was reportedly the first contestant to get eliminated in Week 2, while no contestant was said to have exited the show in Week 3. Reports further claim that Avika Gor became the next contestant to be eliminated in Week 4. Several social media pages have also suggested that Vishal Aditya Singh and Shagun Sharma were eliminated in the subsequent weeks, although there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Vishal Aditya Singh, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, and Ruhanika Dhawan. The contestants are currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa, with several reports already hinting at eliminations and potential finalists.