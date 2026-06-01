'Raw & Real Stunts': Rohit Shetty Promises Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Will Be 'Crazy', Drops Adrenaline-Fueled BTS Video- Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will have real stunts |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to hit television screens soon. While the makers are yet to announce the exact premiere date, host Rohit Shetty has dropped a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action from the upcoming season. He also reaffirmed that all the stunts performed on the show are "real and raw."

Shetty shared a video in which he is seen driving a sports car while engaging in a thrilling race against an aircraft. Sharing the behind-the-scenes moment from the show, Shetty wrote, "RAW & REAL STUNTS... That's what Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about... I promise you this season is going to be CRAZZZYYY (sic)."

Farrhana Bhatt Trends Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Farrhana Bhatt took to social media to reveal that she has already started trending even before the show's premiere. She re-shared a fan's Instagram Story featuring a screenshot from X, where she was seen emerging as one of the fan favourites of the season. Reposting it on her Instagram Story, Farrhana highlighted the caption that read, "Trending every day before the show goes on air- fan love speaks louder than screen time."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestant List

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will feature Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), and Avinash Mishra. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and is expected to premiere in July 2026.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere either in late June or July 2026, although the makers are yet to announce an official release date. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has already generated significant buzz, with several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot going viral on social media. The show has also been making headlines due to reports claiming that Orry (Orhan Awatramani) became the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition. While the reports remain unconfirmed. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.