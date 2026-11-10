'Pati Ko Beech Mein Mat Lana': Mahhi Vij Breaks Down After Love Gill Brings Up Her Divorce During Heated Row Over 'Homebreaker' Remark - VIDEO

'Pati Ko Kabhi Bhi Beech Mein Mat Lana': Mahhi Vij Breaks Down After Love Gill Brings Up Her Divorce During Heated Row Over 'Homebreaker' Remark - VIDEO |

Mahhi Vij broke down in tears after her personal life became a topic of discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In an emotional outburst, she confronted Love Gill and warned her, "Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana." Visibly upset, Mahhi also pleaded with Love not to bring up her divorce on the show. The argument erupted after it was revealed that Mahhi had allegedly called Love a "homebreaker".

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Mahhi is seen telling Love, "Don't discuss my divorce." Defending herself, Love responds in front of the other contestants, "Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola 'homebreaker'...."

As Mahhi breaks down and walks out of the room, she reiterates her warning, saying, "Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana, kaat ke rakh doongi yaha pe."

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Love, Amrapali & Yung clash with Mahhi over the “Homebreaker” remark, while Love brings up Mahi divorce topic. @HotstarReality https://t.co/XQuezcm6QJ — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2026

The promo further shows the other Bigg Boss 20 contestants confronting Mahhi over her use of the word "homebreaker". They question why she would expect others not to make personal remarks when she herself has used such a label for someone. However, the confrontation appears to be part of a task, with the contestants taking turns giving Mahhi an earful while she is seen wearing some instruments.

The clash between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 intensified after Love confronted Mahhi over allegedly calling her a "homebreaker". The remark had reportedly been made by Mahhi during a conversation with Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel, when Love was not around. Love questioned Mahhi about the personal comment, bringing the brewing tension out into the open.

Mahhi, however, became emotional when the discussion turned towards her personal life and divorce. She broke down in tears and warned Love against dragging her husband into the matter. Love defended herself, pointing out that Mahhi had made a personal remark about her first.