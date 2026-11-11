'Laughing At The Double Standards': Sana Makbul Takes Dig At Mahhi Vij After Love Gill Drags Her Separation With Jay Bhanushali On Bigg Boss 20

Sana Makbul Calls Out Mahhi Vij's 'Double Standards' | Instagram

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul has taken a dig at Mahhi Vij amid the ongoing controversy involving the actress and fellow contestant Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The drama inside the reality show continues to intensify as Mahhi and Love get involved in a heated confrontation. What began as a disagreement over the 'homebreaker' remark soon turned personal, with Mahhi breaking down after Love brought up her separation from Jay Bhanushali.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode offers a glimpse of the emotional showdown, with Mahhi firmly asking Love to keep her personal life out of their arguments.

Sana Makbul Calls Out Mahhi Vij's 'Double Standards'

Reacting to Mahhi's emotional outburst, Sana took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday and called out what she described as double standards.

She wrote, "Tum bolon toh Ok you’re hurt, if reply back then you give names. U are allowed to discuss everyone’s personal life. But if someone comment on yours then it’s wrong. I m laughing on double standard mindset."

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Mahhi Vij Calls Love Gill 'Homebreaker'

For the uninitiated, the controversy began during a nomination task when Love confronted Mahhi over calling her a 'homebreaker'. Clarifying her statement, Mahhi explained that the remark came up during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love had called her 'ping pong'.

Mahhi maintained that she had only asked ScoutOP how Love would react if she used that particular word for her and insisted that the comment had nothing to do with Kashvi or anything outside the house.



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Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation on January 4, 2026, ending their 14-year marriage