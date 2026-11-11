'Kis Reference Mein Hai Puri Duniya Ko Pata Hai': Gauahar Khan Defends Mahhi Vij's 'Homebreaker' Remark Against Love Gill - VIDEO

Gauahar Khan Defends Mahhi Vij Amid 'Homebreaker' Row With Love Gill |

Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Mahhi Vij amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her remarks about Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. While several contestants have taken a stand against Mahhi for allegedly calling Love a "home breaker", Gauahar clarified that Mahhi never actually labelled her one. She pointed out that Mahhi had merely said, "What if I call her a home breaker?" while speaking to Scout, and did not make a direct accusation against Love.

Explaining her stance, Gauahar said, "Usne bola nahi. Usne ye nahi bola ki 'wo home breaker hai'. Usne usi bande ke saamne ye bola jiske baare mein ye baat chal rahi hai, Scout ke saamne hi bola ki... 'What if I call her a home breaker?'" Gauahar reminded viewers that Mahhi had posed it as a hypothetical question rather than directly calling Love a home breaker.

Gauahar Khan Supports Mahhi Vij Amid Bigg Boss 20 ‘Homebreaker’ Remark Controversy😳 #gauaharkhan #mahhivij #lovegill #filmibeat https://t.co/SGGkQUKcYg — Akki (@mynameisakki91) November 11, 2026

Gauahar also pointed out that almost all Bigg Boss 20 contestants have spoken about one another behind their backs. However, she questioned Scout's approach, asking why he did not defend Love when Mahhi was speaking to him but chose to make an issue of the remark in front of others. She called out what she perceived as his changing stance depending on whom he was speaking to.

At the same time, Gauahar urged Mahhi to own up to what she meant instead of shying away from the statement. She said, "Mahhi please yaar just own up and say that haan maine ye bola tha ki agar ye mere baare mein bolegi to main ye bolungi." She further added, "Kis reference mein hai wo to puri duniya ko pata hai."

Gauahar also brought up Kaashvi Hiranandani's appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, claiming that she came on the show with a broken heart. She suggested that the situation did not look good and could create a strain in Kaashvi and Scout's relationship. Concluding her take, Gauahar urged Mahhi to acknowledge the context behind her remark, saying, "It's a fact, say it."

The controversy erupted after Mahhi Vij allegedly called Love Gill a "homebreaker", triggering a heated confrontation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Things took an ugly turn when Love brought up Mahhi's divorce from Jay Bhanushali, leaving the actress visibly shattered. In the promo, Mahhi was seen breaking down in tears and warning Love not to drag her husband into the argument, saying, "Mera divorce discuss mat karna."