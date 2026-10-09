‘I’ll Always Support Mahhi Vij’: Shehnaaz Gill Recalls How Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Stood By Her Side; Vows To Back Her Regardless Of Gameplay |

Shehnaaz Gill has come out in support of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij, recalling how the television actress stood by her during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz clarified that she is not following Salman Khan's reality show this season and is unaware of how Mahhi is performing, she said her support for the actress remains unwavering.

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz wrote, "I am not following Bigg Boss so I don't know how Mahhi is playing good or bad. But I'm still supporting her." She went on to recall her own experience on the reality show, saying she understood how challenging life inside the Bigg Boss house could be.

"I was also in the same platform that Mahhi is in today and I remember how difficult it was," Shehnaaz added. She also recalled a time during her Bigg Boss 13 journey when she did not even have clothes, claiming that Mahhi had stepped in to support her during that difficult moment.

Remembering the emotional bond they shared, Shehnaaz wrote, "When I laughed she laughed with me. When I cried she cried with me." The Punjabi actress further praised Mahhi, describing her as a "genuinely, pure, and clean hearted" person.

Shehnaaz concluded her message by reiterating that her support for Mahhi was based on the person she knew outside the show, rather than her performance as a contestant. "I have seen that side of her and that's why no matter how she plays inside the house I will always support Mahhi," she wrote.

Mahhi Vij supported Shehnaaz Gill during her Bigg Boss 13 journey by helping her resolve her wardrobe concerns. According to India Forums, Shehnaaz was unhappy with the clothes she was receiving from her designer in Punjab, prompting Mahhi to step in and arrange a Mumbai-based designer for her. Mahhi and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, also publicly backed Shehnaaz throughout the season.