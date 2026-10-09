‘Kisi Din Ladki Ke Peeche Chal Ke Dekho’: Nakul Dhull’s Remarks On Women Spark Outrage Amid Reports Of Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard Entry - VIDEO

‘Kisi Din Ladki Ke Peeche Chal Ke Dekho’: Nakul Dhull’s Remarks On Women Spark Outrage Amid Reports Of Bigg Boss 20 Wild-Card Entry | X

There are reports of Nakul Dhull entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wild-card contestant. Amid the speculation, his old videos featuring controversial remarks about women have resurfaced, sparking outrage on social media. In one of the videos, Nakul is seen joking with his friends about following a woman at night to scare her.

In the viral clip, Nakul says, "Kisi din ladki ke peeche chal ke dekho 11 baje. Tumhe pata lagega dar kya hota hai." His remarks about frightening women in the middle of the night have sparked outrage among viewers, who criticised him for making light of women's safety concerns.

He further says, "Chal na bas, use chedna mat. Chal lo tez tez, bhag lo ekdum se, aage overtake kar lo." As Nakul makes these remarks, one of his friends can be heard laughing in the background. In the same video, Nakul continues, "Tum in ladkiyon se mat dara karo bhai, darna hai to kisi dhang ke se dara karo. In sab se mat dara karo."

"In Ladkiyon Se Mat Dara Karo Bhai” : Nakul Dhull’s controversial statement is making headlines again as he is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as a wildcard. 🎥: @KhabriBossLady / X , @komalraiiiiii . . . #BiggBoss20 #NakulDhull #WildcardEntry #BiggBoss #IndiaForums — India Forums (@indiaforums) October 9, 2026

In another video that has resurfaced online, Nakul is heard referring to women as the "neechi gender". In the clip, he says that he often receives messages from men asking why he does not spend time with women. Recalling his response, he says, "Baat aisi hai ki neechi gender ke logon ke sath nahi ghumte hum. Ye hai neecha gender. Ham hain unche gender ke log."

This is #NakulDhull who will enter #BiggBoss20 as wildcard, Nakul has said on video that he considers all girls as Neechi jatta as in low caste , low life. https://t.co/PuOEJJKXyU — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) October 8, 2026

As speculation about Nakul's alleged entry into Bigg Boss 20 gained traction, social media users began criticising him over his past remarks. Several users expressed their displeasure at the possibility of him joining the reality show.

Reacting to the reports, one user wrote, "All women take note, this Nakul Dhull is a misogynist of the first order." Another commented, "I'm extremely annoyed that a misogynist like Nakul Dhull is entering as a wild card."

@warishaa__ All women take note, this Nakul Dhull is a misogynist of the first order. He belongs in the damn prison. — Roshanay khan (@Roshanaykhan3) October 8, 2026

Nakul Dhull could either become Bigg Boss 20's biggest wildcard surprise or its biggest controversy. 🔥 He's sarcastic, unpredictable, doesn't hesitate to call out big names, and apparently doesn't mind making himself the joke either. But there's a catch. His past remarks have also raised serious questions about his attitude towards women. If he really enters the house, will his unfiltered personality shake up the existing equations, or will his own words become his biggest enemy? One thing is certain: Being loud gets you attention. Being likeable gets you votes. #BIGGBOSS20 #BB20 #NakulDhull — Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhaveshlivelife) October 8, 2026

I'm extremely annoyed that a misogynist like nakul dhull is entering as a wild card. He's probably going to say all kinds of vile stuff about women and he'll also target qazi because he's a friend of scout. — JJ (@sasspayge) October 8, 2026

Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, is a social media influencer and content creator from Haryana who has gained attention for his sarcastic humour, opinion-based videos and unfiltered commentary. He has frequently made headlines for his social media content, with some of his remarks drawing criticism online. According to Film Window, Nakul is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 20 as a wild-card contestant. However, an official confirmation from the show's makers is awaited.