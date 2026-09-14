‘Mere Muh Bhi Mat Lagna’: Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Dealing With Insecure Co-Stars, Reveals Why She Chooses To Keep Her Distance- FPJ Exclusive |

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about how she deals with co-stars or fellow actors who feel insecure around her. The actress said she prefers to maintain her distance from such people once their professional association comes to an end. However, she recalled her experience of working with Gippy Grewal in Singh vs Kaur 2, saying the two were supportive of each other throughout the project.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Shehnaaz addressed how she reacts when a co-star feels insecure about her. She said, “Mere sath koi insecurity wali feeling karega, main to bahot door rehti hoon in sab cheezon se.” She added, “Phir to karwa lo acting... phir acting tak hi matlab hai, uske baad mere muh bhi mat lagna.”

Shehnaaz further recalled working with Gippy and said that they always supported each other and even exchanged suggestions on how to move ahead in their careers. Explaining how insecurity among co-stars can affect a film, she said, “To jahan ye insecurity ya mahaul bigad jaate hain na, to wahan ki phir energy aur phir wo affect padta hai film mein.”

The actress added that such negative dynamics can ultimately affect the film, as insecurity between co-stars can have a direct impact on the overall atmosphere and the project.

Shehnaaz Gill began her career as a model and featured in the Punjabi music video Shiv Di Kitaab in 2015 before making her acting debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017. She went on to appear in films including Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and Honsla Rakh. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 that brought her widespread recognition across India. Her candid personality and popularity during the reality show, where she finished as the second runner-up, turned her into a household name. She later made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023 and also starred in Thank You For Coming. She was subsequently seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, in which she also turned producer. Currently, Shehnaaz is gearing up for Ishqnama and Singh vs Kaur 2, while continuing to explore both acting and production.