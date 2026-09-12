Shehnaaz Gill Left Shocked After Die-Hard Fan Reveals He Tattooed Her Face On His Chest; Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Gets Her Faced Tattooed On His Chest | Instagram

Fans doing crazy things for their favourite actors and actresses is nothing new. We all know that actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has a huge fan following, and recently, she met a fan who had tattooed her face on his chest. The video of the fan showing Shehnaaz his tattoo and the actress' reaction has gone viral on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant gets shocked after meeting the fan.

In the video, we can see her talking to the fan in Punjabi. She says, "Why did you make the tattoo?" So, the guy replies, "I am your fan." The actress further says, "I agree you are my fan, but you..." Shehnaaz later says thank you to the fan and holds his hands. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Shehnaaz Gill's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Iss ne pahle hand m tattoo kia tab Shehnaaz ne bola tha jo kia so kia bahot acha hai ab dil m mt krwana. Pr iss ne Shehnaaz k ek bhi nahi suna (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Aik wakt tha jab sana ney aujla ka tattoo karwaya tha aaj log sana ka Karwa rahay hain (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "What a beautiful and brave gesture..Shehnaaz is definitely a lucky girl... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, clearly, the man is the die-hard fan of Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill Movies

Shehnaaz's latest film, Singh vs Kaur 2, was released on Friday, September 11, 2026. The film, which also stars Gippy Grewal, took an opening of Rs. 35 lakh net in India, according to Sacnilk. So, let's wait and watch what response it will get at the box office during the weekend.

Meanwhile, the actress has films like Ranna Ch Dhanna (Punjabi) and Sab First Class (Hindi) lined up. While the former is reportedly slated to release in 2027, the release date of the latter is not yet announced.