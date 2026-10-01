Isha Rikhi Reacts To Mahhi Vij’s ‘Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya’ Comment: ‘I Thought It Was Really, Really Insensitive’ | FPJ Exclusive |

Bigg Boss 20 has seen several conversations around mental health, emotional breakdowns and personal struggles. Actress Isha Rikhi, who has been open about experiencing an emotional breakdown inside the house, has now reacted to Mahhi Vij’s comments about her crying and the circumstances surrounding it. In an exclusive conversation with FPJ, Isha called the remarks insensitive and said what bothered her the most was that they came from another woman and were made behind her back.

Recalling her reaction to Mahhi’s comment, Isha said, “I felt really bad. I felt bad because you’re a grown-up woman, and you’re taking something so lightly without even knowing the whole story, and then making such a big comment about it. I thought it was really, really insensitive.”

She further explained that what disappointed her was the fact that the comment was not made directly to her. “That’s what bothered me. And you weren’t even saying it to my face. You were saying it behind my back. That was very disappointing,” Isha said.

Talking about how people respond differently to emotional pain, Isha said that everyone takes a different amount of time to recover from difficult situations. “Everyone takes a different amount of time to recover. Sometimes people recover in a day or two, sometimes it takes a week, and sometimes it takes much longer. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t hurt. It doesn’t mean their pain was any less deep,” she said.

Isha also spoke against people questioning whether someone’s depression or emotional breakdown is genuine. “I just feel that it’s very insensitive to judge someone’s emotional breakdowns, traumas, mental health issues, or depression. Some people say, ‘Oh, this person is faking their depression.’ Nobody fakes depression. You can’t just fake something like that. You can’t cry for three hours just to get sympathy or attention,” she said.

Recalling the moment she broke down, Isha revealed that she had actually tried to stop herself from crying. “Even I was thinking, ‘I’ll make sure I don’t cry. I don’t want to cry.’ In fact, when I entered that washroom area, I kept telling myself, ‘I don’t want to cry, I don’t want to cry.’ But it triggered me, and I couldn’t control myself.”

Isha admitted that she felt people focused more on her reactions and words rather than what she was actually going through. “People didn’t notice what I was actually going through, but they noticed everything else,” she said, adding that she eventually realised, “you can’t make everyone happy. You can’t satisfy everyone.”