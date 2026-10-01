'Stop Defaming': Qazi Touqeer’s Team Questions Amrapali Dubey’s ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ Dance Videos As Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Words Get ‘Double Meaning’ Twist |

Qazi Touqeer’s team has hit back at Naagin fame Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey after they took offence to his use of the word “lollipop” during a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode. The team accused Kanika and Amrapali of repeatedly targeting and defaming Qazi, while maintaining that the remark was made in a playful and innocent context. They even questioned Amrapali doing dance on "lollipop lagelu" after making an issue on this word.

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Takes A Dig At Kanika Mann & Amrapali Dubey

In a statement shared on social media, Qazi’s team wrote, “We strongly oppose the repeated targeting and defamation of Qazi each week.” They further argued that host Salman Khan had already clarified the meaning of the “lollipop” remark during Weekend Ka Vaar, and claimed that the incident was still being interpreted incorrectly.

Explaining the controversy, the team said, “Salman Khan sir clearly explained what ‘lollipop’ meant during Weekend Ka Vaar. Kanika herself understood the context and spoke to Qazi about it, acknowledging that she had taken it the wrong way.”

The team maintained that Qazi had used the word innocently and accused his critics of “twisting innocence” into something inappropriate. Taking a dig at Kanika, they wrote, “Kahin toh nazar aa jaun show mein,” suggesting that she was unnecessarily turning the incident into a controversy.

Qazi’s team also addressed the controversy surrounding the ball task, arguing that viewers were interpreting the moment in the wrong context. According to them, Kanika herself had suggested that Qazi participate in the task, before later objecting to it. Calling this “hypocrisy at its peak,” the team urged the Bigg Boss 20 contestants to stop targeting Qazi and making allegations against his character.

The team also called out Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey over her interpretation of the “lollipop” remark. Questioning why the word was being given a double meaning, they wrote, “Why does your mind always seem to find a double meaning first?”

They further referred to Amrapali’s past dance videos featuring the popular Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu”, questioning why the same word was being viewed differently when used by Qazi. “So, Amrapali, tell us honestly- all over the internet, your videos of dancing and enjoying on ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ are available. Were you doing it willingly, or were you forced? Because inside the Bigg Boss house, the same word suddenly seems impossible for you to tolerate when it comes to Qazi,” the team wrote.

Qazi’s team concluded by questioning why his name was repeatedly being linked to such insinuations, calling the allegations “unfair and character-based” and urging people to stop associating him with such interpretations.