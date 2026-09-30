‘I Became Hrithik Roshan’s Character...’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Lollipop’ Dialogue Sparks Row In Bigg Boss 20 | Jio Hotstar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer found himself at the centre of a discussion after his “lollipop” remark. While trying to explain his comment to Kanika Mann, Qazi said he had slipped into the character of Hrithik Roshan from Koi... Mil Gaya and was speaking from the character’s perspective.

Qazi's Hrithik Roshan's Dialogue Ignites Clash In Bigg Boss 20 House

Explaining his remark, Qazi said, “Now I became the character of Koi Mil Gaya ka Hrithik Roshan jo akal se bachchan hai. I became that character.” He then attempted to justify his earlier comment, saying, “Kids like lollipop... Chocolates they like.”

Student Qazi



Teacher kanika said qazi aap kon se subject padhna chahoge



Qazi : mai biology padhna chahunga 🤭#BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/i4HGWWK3Eq — lucky boy 🔥VIP🦅 (@ZainAli1023278) September 30, 2026

Kanika interrupted Qazi and said that she did not appreciate the comment. Responding to her, Qazi reiterated that he was referring to the character he had created. “Aap nahi kid ho, but main bachchan bana na tab, character mein. Jaise ki Forrest Gump bana,” he said, further insisting that “lollipop is not abusive word.”

However, the conversation took another turn when Qazi told Kanika, “Can we have lollipop together?” Kanika immediately walked away and called out his remark, saying, “That was cheap, Qazi Touqeer. I don’t expect cheap things from you.” This happened as Qazi was playing a character in front of Kanika.

Making a huge mudda out of a simple Hrithik dialogue joke is just wild the housemates are really stretching it for screen time. #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/KbGtArjIWb — Ace (@acecosms) September 30, 2026

Nothing against Qazi, so they’re recycling the lollipop mudda. 😭 GET OVER IT.



He joked about a Hrithik dialogue, literally calls Arshifa a kid, and they’re giving it a double meaning? That’s THEIR cheap mindset, not Qazi’s.#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20… — Molly👑 (@molls_ladyboss) September 30, 2026

Qazi joked about a Hrithik dialogue and considers her a kid, yet they’re giving it a double meaning? 😭



That’s their cheap mindset, not Qazi’s. As he said prefers to d!!e rather than doing such thing!



Didn’t expect Uditi to make this a mudda.#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20… — ashi (@ashitastic) September 30, 2026

Soon, fans took to social media to react to the controversy surrounding Qazi’s “lollipop” remark. One user wrote, “Making a huge mudda out of a simple Hrithik dialogue joke is just wild. The housemates are really stretching it for screen time.” Another commented, “Nothing against Qazi, so they’re recycling the lollipop mudda. GET OVER IT.” A third user defended Qazi, writing, “Qazi joked about a Hrithik dialogue and considers her a kid, yet they’re giving it a double meaning?”

Qazi Touqeer has been in the headlines throughout Bigg Boss 20 for his outspoken personality, pranks and several clashes with fellow contestants. His prank of pretending to need medical attention after a task drew criticism from housemates, particularly after he admitted in the medical room that he had been acting to entertain the audience. He later found himself at the centre of another controversy over his “ganji gudiya” and “lollipop” remarks, with some contestants questioning their perceived double meaning, while Qazi maintained that his intentions were not wrong.