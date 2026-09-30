'Salman Khan Ne Bola Na Peeche Se Nahi Lene Ka': Farah Khan Calls Out Paparazzi For Filming Her From Behind - VIDEO

'Salman Khan Ne Bola Na Peeche Se Nahi Lene Ka': Farah Khan Reacts As Paparazzi Film Her From Behind - VIDEO |

Farah Khan recently called out the paparazzi as they tried to take shots of her from behind. The filmmaker-turned-YouTuber reminded the paps of what Salman Khan had said on Bigg Boss and questioned them in frustration, “Are, turn karo matlab kya?” while asking them not to take shots from behind.

Farah Khan Confronts Paparazzi Over Back Shot

Farah Khan was recently confronted by the paparazzi while she was being filmed as she walked. As the paps tried to capture her from behind, the filmmaker-turned-YouTuber turned around and said, “Salman bhai ne bola na, peeche se nahi lene ka.” She then told the paparazzi, “Turn karo,” making it clear she did not want them filming her from behind.

Farah Khan is not the only celebrity to draw the line at intrusive paparazzi angles. Following Salman Khan’s remarks on Bigg Boss 20, the conversation around “back shots” has found echoes among other celebrities as well. Manushi Chhillar was recently seen asking the paparazzi to delete pictures taken from behind, firmly saying, “Please delete that. Don’t put any back shots.” Neha Dhupia, too, has previously confronted photographers over the practice, questioning, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai?” and asking them to stop. Salman had also cited Neha and Saiee Manjrekar while highlighting how such photographs can make actresses uncomfortable.

Salman Khan addressed the issue of intrusive paparazzi photography during the September 20, 2026 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, while speaking about trolling and the way women celebrities are photographed. Calling out photographers for taking “hip shots”, “taangon ke shots” and especially pictures from behind, Salman said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it?”

He recalled instances involving Saiee Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia and even his niece, who was photographed from behind with the caption, “Pehchaano ye kaun hai?” Salman then urged women who are uncomfortable with such pictures to stand up for themselves, saying, “Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha.” He further called the practice “disgusting” and questioned, “What is this mentality?”