'Women Are Expected To Be Strong...': Sobhita Dhulipala Supports Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body-Shaming After Salman Khan Slams Trolls

Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Body-Shaming | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif recently became the target of online trolling following her public appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was spotted with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Several social media users made comments about her appearance, prompting criticism of the body-shaming directed at the actress. While Katrina and Vicky have remained silent on the matter, her former boyfriend Salman Khan came out in her support and slammed trolls on Bigg Boss 20.

Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Body-Shaming

Amid the controversy, actress Sobhita Dhulipala also addressed the criticism Katrina faced over her postpartum appearance. Speaking to NDTV, Sobhita said that women are often expected to deal with situations in different ways.

"Women are expected to be strong, women are expected to be sensitive, women are expected to be many things. And different women handle things differently, so there is no generic rule," she said.

Sobhita added that public criticism can affect people differently, stressing that everyone is human and has their own way of dealing with difficult situations.

What Did Salman Khan Say?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year. Addressing the trolling directed at Katrina after her pregnancy, Salman defended the actress during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman questioned why people were commenting on Katrina's weight and appearance after she had recently become a mother. He pointed out that gaining weight after pregnancy is normal and said that Katrina would get back in shape when she returned to films. He also stressed that she should be allowed to spend time with her family.

In a dramatic response to the trolls, Salman also removed his jacket and T-shirt on television and appeared shirtless, seemingly making a point about the way people judge others based on their physical appearance.

Shirtless SALMAN KHAN On Live TV.🔥



Megastar #SalmanKhan Showing his Six pack abs on #BiggBoss20 . All the haters and idiots who cry about VFX Are in mud. think twice before questioning the OG Bodybuilding Icon of India. pic.twitter.com/3eEbGJSvki — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 19, 2026

As of now, Vicky Kaushal has not publicly reacted to the body-shaming controversy, while Katrina Kaif has also not addressed the trolling surrounding her appearance.