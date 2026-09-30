‘Paparazzi Are Scared As Hell’: Salman Khan Makes Rare Appearance After Bigg Boss 20 Back-Shot Remark; Flaunts Abs In Cowboy Hat - VIDEO |

Salman Khan was spotted by the paparazzi shortly after calling them out for taking back shots of actresses on Bigg Boss 20. The actor did not appear to engage with the paps much during the latest spotting. Instead, Salman briefly posed for the cameras while maintaining his calm and composed aura. The actor also flaunted his abs as he was spotted by the paparazzi.

Salman did not entertain the paps for long this time. The actor was spotted for the first time by the paparazzi after he called them out for making actresses uncomfortable with back-shot videos and photographs. The latest appearance was described by viewers as a rare spotting of the actor, with many fans reacting to the video on social media.

As the video of Salman went viral on social media, fans flooded the comments section with reactions. One user commented, “Rare scenario of Bhai treatment actually working.” Another reacted to the paparazzi’s response, writing, “Paps are scared as hell from Salman Khan.”

Salman was seen wearing a black shirt paired with jeans. He completed his look with a cowboy hat, while his appearance also caught attention as he flaunted his abs for the cameras.

Bhai Says : Ye Body to Trailer thi #SalmanKhan

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😱❤️‍🔥😱🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ryl6iQb30T — Salman Khan FC Jaipur (@MaboodSKFjaipur) September 28, 2026

Salman Khan revisited his comments on paparazzi culture during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, revealing that his earlier remarks about intrusive photographs had been taken in the “right spirit”. He said, “Last week I spoke about trolls and bad shots being taken; the paparazzi have taken that really well,” adding that actresses who were uncomfortable with such photography had been heard. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also praised the paparazzi who respect boundaries, saying, “The older paps are very respectful; they hear you out.” Salman agreed that the more experienced photographers understand the limits, while pointing out that the problem is also created by people with mobile phones who pose as paparazzi. “Some of those guys with mobiles are not even paps; the actual paps should shoo those people away from there. Today, anyone can get a camera and reach anywhere; that’s not done,” he said.