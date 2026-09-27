'Salman Khan Ne Ignore Kar Diya...': Shehzad Poonawalla Takes Dig At Swara Bhasker's 2019 Ganpati Visarjan Dance On Rise And Fall S2

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes Dig At Swara Bhasker On Rise And Fall S2 | Photo Via Instagram

Former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at actress Swara Bhasker in the first episode of Rise And Fall S2, bringing up her 2019 Ganpati Visarjan dance and referring to an incident where, according to him, Salman Khan had ignored Swara. During Arpita Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations in 2019, Swara, Daisy Shah and several others were seen dancing at the festivities.

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes Dig At Swara Bhasker On Rise And Fall S2

Speaking about Swara, Shehzad said, "Ek baar mileage aur footage khane ke liye, kisi aur ke Ganapati visarjan mein jaake, aise dance kar rahi thi aur ek humare bhai ne (Salman Khan) ji ne ignore kar diya... hum bhi waise hi ignore mode mein hai."

Swara and Shehzad’s rivalry has been widely discussed on social media. The two have exchanged several jibes over the years, particularly in the context of their differing political views.

Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker's Awkward Meeting On Rise And Fall

Their awkward equation was also visible when Swara entered the Rise And Fall S2 penthouse. Shehzad appeared to avoid greeting her while he greeted the other contestants who arrived with her. Later, Kaira, known for Splitsvilla X6, repeatedly asked Swara to greet Shehzad. However, Swara initially refused.

The situation eventually changed when Kaira told Swara that she would give her a house tour in that manner. She then got Swara and Shehzad to greet each other with folded hands, creating an awkward yet light-hearted moment between the two contestants.

About Rise & Fall Season 2

The second season will feature 15 contestants competing over 42 days for the coveted prize. The contestants will be divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers will live in a luxurious penthouse and have the power to make key decisions, the Workers will stay in the basement and take on various tasks to earn money for the prize pot.