Rise And Fall Season 2: Swara Bhasker Gets Emotional, Says Being Away From 3-Year-Old Daughter Raabiyaa Will Be Her 'Toughest Task'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker, who has been away from the big screen in recent years, is all set to make her reality-show debut with *Rise & Fall Season 2*. The actress will be among the 15 contestants participating in the second season of the show. As Swara stepped into "captivity" for the shoot, she penned an emotional note about being away from her 3-year-old daughter, Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker's Emotional Note As She Enters Rise And Fall S2

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 23, Swara shared an adorable photo of herself sleeping alongside her little daughter. In another picture, she was seen sharing a warm hug with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, as she bid an emotional goodbye to her family before entering the show.

Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote, "As I step into ‘captivity’ for the shoot of reality show #riseandfallseason2.. this will be my toughest task.. to fall asleep every night without this.. without her!! Goodbye InstaFam!! See you on the other side."

Check it out:

Rise & Fall Season 2 Contestants

The second season features a diverse lineup of celebrities and public figures. The contestants include Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Tej Pratap Yadav, Niharika Tiwari, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Poonawalla, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova, and Anish Bhagat.

When And Where To Watch Rise & Fall Season 2

Rise & Fall Season 2 will premiere on September 26, 2026, and is scheduled to stream daily at 12 noon IST. The show will be available to watch for free on Prime Video and MX Player.

About Rise & Fall Season 2

The second season will feature 15 contestants competing over 42 days for the coveted prize. The contestants will be divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers will live in a luxurious penthouse and have the power to make key decisions, the Workers will stay in the basement and take on various tasks to earn money for the prize pot.