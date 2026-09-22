Rise And Fall S2 FULL Contestants List: Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Others Join Virender Sehwag-Hosted Show

Rise And Fall Season 2 FULL Contestants List | Photo Via YouTube

Rise & Fall Season 2 is all set to premiere soon, with former Indian cricket captain Virender Sehwag taking over as the host. He replaces Ashneer Grover, who hosted the first season, as Sehwag makes his streaming debut with the reality show.

Rise & Fall Season 2 FULL Contestants List

Karan Patel

Swara Bhasker

Tej Pratap Yadav

Niharika Tiwari

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Gautam Gulati

Sara Gurpal

Shehzad Poonawalla

Siwet Tomar

Kaira Anu

Manish Kashyap

Kajal Raghwani

Raj Grover

Irina Rudakova

Anish Bhagat

15 Contestants To Compete For The Prize

The second season will feature 15 contestants competing over 42 days for the coveted prize. The contestants will be divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers will live in a luxurious penthouse and have the power to make important decisions, the Workers will stay in the basement and take on tasks to earn money for the prize pot.

Rise & Fall Season 2 Release Date

Rise & Fall Season 2 will premiere on September 26, 2026, and is scheduled to stream daily at 12 noon IST. The show will be available to watch for free on Prime Video and MX Player.

Rise & Fall Season 1 Winner

The first season premiered on September 6, 2025. Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner and took home a prize of Rs 28 lakh, while Aarush Bhola finished as the runner-up and Arbaz Patel secured the third position.

With a new host and 15 contestants ready to compete for power and prize money, Rise & Fall Season 2 is gearing up for its September 26 premiere.