'I Never Said Rani Padmavati Was A Coward': Swara Bhasker Clarifies Jauhar Remark, Calls Out 'False' Translation Of Her Statement- VIDEO

Swara Bhasker Hits Back At 'False' Claims Over Jauhar Remark- VIDEO | Instagram

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker shared a video on social media, clarifying her controversial Padmaavat Jauhar comment. Swara claimed that her statement was being “wrongly” translated and that a false narrative was being circulated. “Maine kuch kaha tha jo ab sarasar galat tareeke se anuvadit ho raha hai aur jo ek jhooth bana kar failaya ja raha hai (I had said something that is now being translated in a completely wrong way and is being spread as a lie),” she said.

Swara claimed that a video of her was being circulated with the allegation that she had called Rani Padmavati and the other women who performed Jauhar “cowards.” Clarifying her stance, she said, “Main clearly ye kehna chahti hoon ki maine katai aisa nahi kaha ki Rani Padmavati kayar thin ya wo baaki mahal ki raaniyan aur auratein jinhone Jauhar kiya tha wo kayar thin.”

She then translated each of her statements into Hindi to explain exactly what she had said to her followers. Hitting back at the trolls, Swara said that if people did not understand the language, they should ask or verify what she had actually said instead of spreading false claims. “Jo log mujhe gaaliyan dena chahte hain, dijiye, lekin sahi cheez pe dijiye,” she added.

Clarifying her original remark, Swara said that while watching the climax of Padmaavat, she felt that, “While watching the climax, I felt that god forbid if I would have been a rape victim, I would have felt like a coward that I did not kill myself.” She explained that she made the remark in the context of the fact that rape has become like an “epidemic” in society. The actress added, “Ham ek thriving rape culture ke beech mein rehte hain.”

Swara further referred to the case of a teenage victim who was allegedly raped over nearly 47 km in the Delhi-NCR region. Citing the incident, she questioned the message being conveyed through the film: “Kya hamein aisi film banani chahiye jaha hame ye sandesh ja raha hai ki ek aurat ki sharirik pavitrata uski zindagi se jyada mulyavan hai (Should we make a film where the message being conveyed is that a woman’s physical purity is more valuable than her life?).”

These clips are in sequence before Swara Bhasker made the comment about the Jauhar scene in Padmavat movie pic.twitter.com/mb6sHqb6V2 — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) September 1, 2026

She further asked, “Kyaa hame hamare jo rape survivors hain unhe ye sandesh dena chahiye ki tumhari jaan hi chali jati to behtar tha ki tum zinda bach gayi to ye buri baat hai?” Swara questioned whether a woman’s life ends after she is raped and recalled Nirbhaya, who fought against six men until her last breath. She concluded by saying, “Kabhi jo mahilaon ki jeene ki iksha hai use kam mat samjhiyega (Never underestimate a woman’s will to live).”

Swara captioned her post with "My video clip has gone viral and is being wrongly and falsely translated! I never said that Rani Padmavati or any woman who performed Sati was a coward. It is shameful that... media channels and people are repeatedly making false allegations and provoking people." She ended her post saying, "Women have the right to live even after rape."