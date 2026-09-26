‘Apne Husband Ki Chinta Kijiye’: Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Back At Swara Bhasker Over ‘Doobta Hua’ Political Career Dig - VIDEO | Prime Video

Ever since the lineup of Rise And Fall Season 2 was announced, fans have been expecting a clash between Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker. While the first episode did not feature much confrontation between the two, the second episode appears to be bringing plenty of drama. Shehzad and Swara were seen taking several digs at each other, with Shehzad even bringing Swara’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, into the conversation.

During the episode, host Virender Sehwag asked Shehzad why he had not been speaking to Swara. Responding sarcastically, Shehzad said, “Mera swar dabane wala ki main maa ka laal paida nahi hua hoon.” Swara burst out laughing at his remark. Shehzad then added, “Main ignore karta hoon.”

People who are interested in reality shows where lots of politics,mind games, parterships & arguments happen watch #RiseAndFall on @PrimeVideo everyday at noon 12



Season 2 has started today & it has Shehzad Poonawalla, swara Bhaskar & Pari ( pcc )#BBK13 pic.twitter.com/tu7tmxZDNO — Vishu (@bengaluruboy8) September 26, 2026

As their back-and-forth continued, Swara told Shehzad, “Chunav nahi hai ye.” She then took a dig at his political career, saying, “Inka doobta hua rajnaitik career yahan se ujjwal nahi hone wala hai.”

Shehzad was quick to hit back, telling Swara, “Mere career ki chinta mat kijiye. Apne husband ki chinta kijiye.” Swara, however, chose not to take the bait and dismissed the exchange, saying, “I’m not going to entertain this kichad-patti.”

For the unversed, Fahad Ahmad is a politician and former Samajwadi Party youth leader who has been active in Maharashtra politics. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Fahad contested from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar constituency on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket. He faced NCP candidate Sana Malik, daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, but lost the seat.

Fahad had earlier been associated with the Samajwadi Party and served as a youth leader in Maharashtra. Before entering electoral politics, he was involved in student activism and became known for his participation in protests. Thus, when Shehzad told Swara, “Mere career ki chinta mat kijiye. Apne husband ki chinta kijiye,” he appeared to be referring to Fahad’s political career and his 2024 Assembly election contest.