Rise And Fall Season 2 X Review: ‘Casting Looks Far Better Than Bigg Boss 20’; Netizens React To Virender Sehwag’s Hosting Debut

Rise And Fall Season 2 has premiered with a new host, Virender Sehwag, and a fresh lineup of contestants. The second season brings together several familiar faces along with personalities known for their work in different fields. The first episode of the reality show premiered on September 26, 2026, and viewers have already taken to social media to share their reactions.
Rise And Fall Season 2 X Review
Viewers have shared mixed reactions to Virender Sehwag’s debut as a reality show host, with some praising his first attempt while noting that he may become more comfortable with the format as the season progresses.
One viewer wrote, “Also @virendersehwag on his first ever attempt at a reality show host gig - good job. I can see he isn't super comfortable yet but it's interesting to see how he grows in this role.”
The contestants' lineup has also emerged as one of the talking points among viewers. Several users praised the mix of personalities featured in the show, with one viewer writing, “Many political activists and quite a few familiar names. This lineup is definitely interesting. Let’s see how everyone plays the game.”
Another viewer praised the casting, writing, “Selection of contestants for #RiseAndFallS2 are soo good. Each & every contestants have their own Aura & personality & it can be seen on first episode itself.” Several others also expressed their appreciation for the show's contestant lineup.
Rise And Fall Season 2 VS Bigg Boss 20
The premiere has also sparked comparisons between Rise And Fall Season 2 and Bigg Boss 20, particularly over their respective contestant lineups. Some viewers on X claimed that they preferred the casting of the former, with one user writing, “#RiseAndFall season 2 contestants>>>> #BiggBoss20.” Another viewer wrote, “Now Time to Choose Rise and Fall2 over Bigg Boss 20, casting looking far better than #BiggBoss20.”
Rise And Fall Season 2 Full Contestant List
A total of 15 contestants are participating in Rise & Fall Season 2. These are:
Gautam Gulati – Television actor and Bigg Boss 8 winner
Kaira Anu – Splitsvilla 16 winner
Karan Patel – Television actor, known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – Television actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant
Shehzad Poonawalla – Political commentator
Swara Bhasker – Bollywood actress and activist
Irina Rudakova – Actress and reality TV personality
Anish Bhagat – Social media influencer
Sara Gurpal – Punjabi actress and singer
Niharika Tiwari – Model and Splitsvilla 16 fame
Siwet Tomar – Reality TV personality, known for Roadies and Splitsvilla
Kajal Raghwani – Bhojpuri actress
Raj Grover – Social media creator and comedian
Manish Kashyap – Content creator and journalist
Tej Pratap Yadav – Politician