Rise And Fall Season 2 X Review: ‘Casting Looks Far Better Than Bigg Boss 20’; Netizens React To Virender Sehwag’s Hosting Debut | MX by Prime Video

Rise And Fall Season 2 has premiered with a new host, Virender Sehwag, and a fresh lineup of contestants. The second season brings together several familiar faces along with personalities known for their work in different fields. The first episode of the reality show premiered on September 26, 2026, and viewers have already taken to social media to share their reactions.

Rise And Fall Season 2 X Review

Viewers have shared mixed reactions to Virender Sehwag’s debut as a reality show host, with some praising his first attempt while noting that he may become more comfortable with the format as the season progresses.

One viewer wrote, “Also @virendersehwag on his first ever attempt at a reality show host gig - good job. I can see he isn't super comfortable yet but it's interesting to see how he grows in this role.”

Also @virendersehwag on his first ever attempt at a reality show host gig - good job.



I can see he isn't super comfortable yet but it's interesting to see how he grows in this role. #RiseAndFallS2 — BATMAN (@TheBatmanSaidSo) September 26, 2026

The contestants' lineup has also emerged as one of the talking points among viewers. Several users praised the mix of personalities featured in the show, with one viewer writing, “Many political activists and quite a few familiar names. This lineup is definitely interesting. Let’s see how everyone plays the game.”

Another viewer praised the casting, writing, “Selection of contestants for #RiseAndFallS2 are soo good. Each & every contestants have their own Aura & personality & it can be seen on first episode itself.” Several others also expressed their appreciation for the show's contestant lineup.

Selection of contestants for #RiseAndFallS2 are soo good. Each & every contestants have their own Aura & personality & it can be seen on first episode itself



I personally don't like to get to know any political personalities & their ideology so that part will be difficult for me — Tanu (@BornToConquerrr) September 26, 2026

many political activists and quite a few familiar names. This lineup is definitely interesting. Let’s see how everyone plays the game. #Riseandfalls2 — SMIMI (@Heyitsmimi707) September 26, 2026

Rise And Fall Season 2 VS Bigg Boss 20

The premiere has also sparked comparisons between Rise And Fall Season 2 and Bigg Boss 20, particularly over their respective contestant lineups. Some viewers on X claimed that they preferred the casting of the former, with one user writing, “#RiseAndFall season 2 contestants>>>> #BiggBoss20.” Another viewer wrote, “Now Time to Choose Rise and Fall2 over Bigg Boss 20, casting looking far better than #BiggBoss20.”

Casting of #RiseAndFallS2 #RiseAndFall is 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Each one is fire 🔥 I am loving is already!



And look at #BiggBoss20 contestants 🥱😴

One sidedly and boring — Anjana 💅🤳💫 (@anjana2k) September 26, 2026

Now Time to Choose Rise and Fall2 over bigg Boss 20 casting looking far better then #BiggBoss20



I'm going to watch for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and you?? #RiseAndFallS2 pic.twitter.com/ih7mrsOwkn — Baap (@BinTere02) September 26, 2026

I'm finding Rise and fall more interesting than those usual unnecessary fights in bigg boss also the line up of Riss and fall is so much better #RiseandFallS2 #BiggBoss20 — Tara 🌟 (@Tara_1xoxo) September 26, 2026

Rise And Fall Season 2 Full Contestant List

A total of 15 contestants are participating in Rise & Fall Season 2. These are:

Gautam Gulati – Television actor and Bigg Boss 8 winner

Kaira Anu – Splitsvilla 16 winner

Karan Patel – Television actor, known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – Television actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Shehzad Poonawalla – Political commentator

Swara Bhasker – Bollywood actress and activist

Irina Rudakova – Actress and reality TV personality

Anish Bhagat – Social media influencer

Sara Gurpal – Punjabi actress and singer

Niharika Tiwari – Model and Splitsvilla 16 fame

Siwet Tomar – Reality TV personality, known for Roadies and Splitsvilla

Kajal Raghwani – Bhojpuri actress

Raj Grover – Social media creator and comedian

Manish Kashyap – Content creator and journalist

Tej Pratap Yadav – Politician