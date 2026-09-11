Virender Sehwag Turns Reality Show Host With Rise And Fall Season 2; Check First Promo

Virender Sehwag to host Rise and Fall 2 | Photos via YouTube

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is swapping the cricket pitch for the reality-show arena. He has been announced as the new host of Rise and Fall Season 2, which is set to return on Prime Video. The announcement also comes with the first glimpse of the new season, giving viewers an idea of the power struggles that await the contestants. Sehwag, known for his blunt humour and fearless approach on the cricket field, appears to bring the same easygoing but direct personality to his new role.

Drawing a parallel with his cricket career, the former batter said the game is built around uncertainty and making the right decision at the right time.

Sehwag on hosting Rise and Fall 2

"Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions," he said.

Sehwag added, "The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of."

Sehwag's arrival also gives the second season a noticeably different flavour. His hosting debut comes after a long career in cricket, followed by television appearances as a commentator and analyst, but Rise and Fall marks his move into hosting a streaming reality show.

About the show

The format of Rise and Fall revolves around power and position. The second season will feature 15 celebrities divided between two groups — the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers live in the penthouse and enjoy greater privileges, the Workers are placed in the basement and have to deal with fewer comforts.

But the hierarchy is not meant to stay stable. Contestants can gain or lose power depending on their decisions, alliances and strategy. That means those at the top will have to work to remain there, while those at the bottom will be looking for opportunities to change their position.

The show will once again put human behaviour and strategy at the centre of the competition. Contestants will have to decide whom to trust, when to make alliances and how far they are willing to go to protect their position.

The first season established the show's central power battle, and Season 2 will retain the same basic setup while introducing a new group of celebrity contestants.

The release date of the show has not been announced by the makers yet.