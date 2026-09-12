Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann's Punjab Film Lutt Mubarak's Co-Star Harish Verma Says, 'Woh Intelligent Ladki Hai...'

Kanika Mann's Punjab Film Lutt Mubarak's Co-Star Harish Verma On Her Stint In Bigg Boss 20 | Instagram

Kanika Mann is a popular name on television, and currently she is a part of Bigg Boss 20. While she is inside the BB house, her next Punjabi film titled Lutt Mubarak is all set to hit the big screens on September 25, 2026. The film stars Harish Verma as the male lead, and he has been busy with the promotions. A video of Harish has made it to social media, in which he is talking about Kanika's ongoing stint in Bigg Boss 20 and calls her an intelligent girl.

He said, "Maine activity unki koi dekhi nahi hai abhi. But, she must be doing good. Woh intelligent ladki hai aur unke liye best wishes hai meri tarafse (I haven't seen any of her activities yet. But, she must be doing good. She's an intelligent girl, and I wish her all the best)." Watch the video below...

Kanika Mann Vs Yung DSA

While we have only watched six episodes of Bigg Boss season 20, Kanika has been making a mark in the show. On Friday, she got involved in a fight with Yung DSA over using the men's washroom. While Yung tried to show his captain power, Kanika was not ready to listen to him, and they got into a fight.

On social media, even a romantic angle is being made between Kanika and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). So, let's see if we will get to watch romance in the Bigg Boss house this year or not.

Kanika Mann Shows

Kanika rose to fame with her TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and in 2023, she was in the show Chand Jalne Laga. She also played a pivotal role in Naagin 7.

While mostly TV actors have won Bigg Boss, let's wait and watch whether Kanika will be able to repeat the history or not.