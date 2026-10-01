Bigg Boss 20 Mid-Week Eviction: Will Rhiti Tiwari Be Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show? Fans React As Latest Promo Sparks Speculation |

The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo has sparked speculation among viewers about which contestant could face a mid-week eviction. While no official announcement has been made yet, several viewers on social media believe that Rhiti Tiwari could be the contestant leaving the show.

The promo begins with Bigg Boss reprimanding the housemates over the possibility of multiple contestants being eliminated this week. He then calls three captaincy contenders, Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh, and asks them to collectively choose one nominated contestant who could be evicted from the show.

The three contestants are seen discussing their options before arriving at a decision. While the promo does not reveal the name they choose, their decision appears to leave Amrapali Dubey, Mary Kom and Love Gill shocked.

Following the promo, viewers took to social media to speculate about who could be shown the exit door during the mid-week eviction. Rhiti Tiwari emerged as one of the names being discussed, with some fans claiming that she had been contributing significantly to the show.

One user wrote on X, “Wdym Bigg Boss you eliminated Rhiti? She was giving more content than your ladli Kanika Mann. Not fair.” However, Bigg Boss 20 makers have not officially confirmed Rhiti Tiwari’s eviction. The identity of the contestant selected in the promo and the outcome of the mid-week eviction are yet to be officially revealed.

🚨 #BiggBoss20 Eviction Update 🚨#RhitiTiwari has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house!



Bigg Boss gave the contenders a special power to reduce one lifeline. They chose Rhiti, and since she had only 1 lifeline left, she was eliminated from the show. — TRENDGYAN 🇮🇳 (@trendgyan) October 1, 2026

#RhitiTiwari has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house!



Bigg Boss gave the contenders a special power to reduce one lifeline. They chose Rhiti, and since she had only 1 lifeline left, she was eliminated from the show.#BiggBoss20 #BB20 — Charu Shah (@ItsCharuShah) September 30, 2026

wdym bigg boss you eliminated Rhiti? she was giving more content than your laadli kanika. not fair 😭😭#BiggBoss20 #BB20 — ~ɐuıH~ (@DarGaeKya) September 30, 2026

Rhiti Tiwari has been in the headlines on Bigg Boss 20 following a heated diss battle with Uditi Singh, during which her remarks and confrontational behaviour became a major talking point. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan questioned her choice of language and also challenged her claim of being a “rockstar”, pointing out that her public identity is closely linked to her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. He further told her that her behaviour could affect her father’s image and reminded her that she should build her own identity through her work. Salman also compared her conduct to that of former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra, telling her, “Tum Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho, Dolly Bindra ki nahi.”

Rhiti has also spoken about the pressure of being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. She said she faces “double pressure” because whatever she says is often viewed through her father’s identity, and claimed that she has faced severe online threats because of the association.