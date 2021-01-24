IFFI Spotlight 2021: Celebrating the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on day 8 of the fest

On Day 8 of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, celebrations began to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.

The festival organised a special screening at the festival venue of Shyam Benegal’s 2005 film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. With this, the film festival joined the nation and the world in celebrating the life and selfless service of India’s indomitable freedom fighter. Festival Director Chaitanya Prasad noted, “Netaji remains one of the most beloved national heroes and a towering icon of India’s freedom struggle. On the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, we fondly remember Netaji’s unparalleled contribution to the country.”

Films on life and afterlife

Marathi film Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip) by director Mangesh Joshi was screened in the Indian Panorama segment. Producer Archana Borhade and actors Geetanjali Kulkarni and Pradeep Joshi attended the screening. The film features a Karkhanis family based in Pune and depicts what follows when the eldest patriarch passes away and the siblings and son undertake an eventful journey to disperse his ashes as per his final wish.

Another film that was screened in this segment was Prawaas. During a press conference, Prawaas director Shashank Udapurkar, while speaking about his film said, “Prawaas is a story of someone who realises his ‘why’ and finds out his time on earth is limited.”