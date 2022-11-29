IFFI 2022: All that happened at the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival in Goa

Akshay Kumar at IFFI 2022 closing ceremony | Twitter

The 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa came to a glittering close last night.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Minister of States, Information & Broadcasting, L Murugan, actors Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rana Daggubati, Sharman Joshi, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and veteran actor Asha Parekh were present at the closing ceremony.

Chiranjeevi was given the Lifetime Achievement Award with a rousing applause by his fans present at the stadium.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said, “IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new delegates and festival veterans. IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI tickled our humour and refined their senses”.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant stated that the state government strives to provide best necessary arrangements for the film festival every year so that the guest may have a memorable experience and they also endeavour to add new dimensions to the festival every year.

The veteran actor Asha Parekh said that the release of her first ever film 'Dil Deke Dekho' is till date the best and most memorable moment in her career.

Actor Akshay Kumar spoke about Goa being one of his favourite holiday destination. “Thank you for inviting me to IFFI Goa. I am going to come back to Goa during Christmas again,” he said.

Bengali film industry's leading actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said that everyone looks forward to IFFI as it is a platform for good cinema. “I have come here several times at the film festival," he said.

Speaking about IFFI, 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati said, “With today's changing voices, film festivals create the ecosystem for independent voices to thrive.”

List of winners

Spanish coming-of-age drama 'I Have Electric Dreams' won the Golden Peacock award

Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro got best actor and actress awards respectively

Best Director – Nader Saeivar, 'No End'

Best Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Asimina Proedrou’s 'Behind the Haystack'

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz, 'When The Waves Are Gone'

Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film of a director – Praveen Kandregula’s 'Cinema Bandi'

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar’s 'Nargesi'

Other highlights

Akshay Kumar escorted Asha Parekh to the stage when she was felicitated at the closing ceremony

Prosenjit sang 'Pukarta Chala Hoon Mein' for Asha Parekh while she blushed and smiled listening to the actor singing for her

Ayushmann sang a few lines of 'Aankhan da noor vekh ke' for the audiences