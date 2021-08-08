'If you are a committed filmmaker, your gender does not make a difference': 'Firebrand' director Arunaraje Patil

Arunaraje Patil, who started her career as a first trained woman technician in the Hindi film industry, went on to become a famous filmmaker in a male-dominated industry. She is one of the few filmmakers known bold feminist works in Hindi cinema. Arunaraje started with making a few corporate advertisements and later won many awards for her feature films with five National Awards for films such as Mallika Sarabhai, A New Paradigm, and Behind the Glass Wall.

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, the senior filmmaker recently made headlines — first with her autobiography, Freedom: My Story, and then for her movie, Fireband, produced by Priyanka Chopra, which was released on Netflix in 2019. Fireband narrates a story of women having power or having freedom over their own bodies and not being judged. Arunaraje never feared controversies and criticism for showing the other side of the reality as she says, “I always believed in showing the double standards of men starting from the Rihaee in 1988. Why can’t women have affairs too?” she asks.