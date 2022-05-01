'I refused a lot of Khan-led and Kumar-led films,' reveals Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad was released recently. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and is directed by Razneesh Ghai. It will hit screens on May 20. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress at the mega event. Excerpts:

What challenges did you take on to make this possible?

In so many ways, the world is also ready for women to take the lead. That is one aspect of it. Another is that I have had my own fair share of lower points when I refused a lot of male-centric films, you know, Khan-led films or Kumar-led films, all kinds of big hero films. I always had this vision that this (pointing towards the Dhaakad poster) is possible. Of course, I did not plan it, but I had the vision. I can’t execute it alone; you need somebody like Razneesh Ghai and (producers) Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. I’d say that for a woman to have a successful journey, so many men support her. So, it is a combination of many things.

Go on...

It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni, who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film, and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us, and the film is a celebration of grit and power.

How physically challenging was it to perform this role?

Coming from Thalaivii, it was very challenging for me. I took my body for granted, and I had gained 70 kgs. I was almost 33 after that, and this weight was difficult to lose. I had to train for action. At that point in time, I was shocked to know that my body did not have the agility and stamina needed to do this action role. I was like a hero who bounces back, which you usually witness in fitness films.

In the past, Rekha and Hema Malini too have done action films. What's your take?

Of course, they’ve been great. They’ve been amazing for their times. What we are doing today is because of them, and they have carved the way for us. They have made way for the privileges that we enjoy today as leading ladies. Now our duty is to take it forward for the coming generation and take it a notch higher, where we don’t only get the privileges of leading ladies, but the privileges of a hero on set.

How would you react if a biopic is made on your life?

My life is very dramatic. If a film is made about my life, then I think it will be a blockbuster. I don’t know when it will be in the making as I have a lot to achieve.

Do you agree that there is pay parity for females in the film industry and all over?

I am sure I am not underpaid. This makes me feel all the men have helped me through this journey. Earlier, at times, I did think, why don’t I get paid equally like the heroes at this stage of my life? But now, happily, I can say that I am not underpaid.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:44 AM IST