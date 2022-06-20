'I learned a lot from Boman Irani and am so happy to have shared screen space with him,' says Samara Tijori about her Masoom co-actor

Pic: Instagram/samaratijori

Deepak Tijori’s daughter Samara Tijori, who marked her debut in Bob Biswas, is now seen alongside Boman Irani in the psychological thriller Masoom. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Masoom is Samara’s second acting stint. When asked if she is excited or nervous, she shares, “I am nervous since I feel people should like me and my work in Masoom.”

The nepotism debate is an old-fashioned one, but Samara has an interesting take on the same. Rather than choosing an easy conventional debut, she picked Bob Biswas and with Masoom, she is breaking boundaries. “A lot of people have told me that I can dance and can look glamorous, then why such projects? But, these things are secondary to me, more than an actor as a person also. I can be glamorous anytime, but while playing a character, if that doesn’t demand to be, then why should I? It’s my job to deliver what my role needs to. For me, it’s the process that pushes me because it is challenging,” she says.



Elaborating further, she adds, “For me, scripts are everything. It is like a Bible, you have to go by that. After reading the first 10 pages, I decided to do Bob Biswas, and it happened the same for Masoom. It was super interesting.”

Her debut Bob Biswas was released digitally during the pandemic, which got a bigger reach instead. She avers, “I was excited since Bob Biswas came to me in a rush. I gave the audition, and on the fifth day, I was in Kolkata to shoot. I didn’t have the time to sit and think about the release. When I was in front of the camera, I realised how much I wanted to act since I was always working behind the camera as an assistant. I had no complaints.”

Samara plays Boman’s daughter in Masoom. Opening up about working with him, she gushes, “Honestly, it is the biggest that could have happened to me in my second project itself. I learned a lot from him and am so happy to have shared screen space with him. He is such a legendary actor. He is a giving actor, but he won’t suggest it until you ask him for advice. I used to ask his opinion after every shot.”

On a parting note, when asked if she takes advice from her father, who has been in the industry for over three decades, she concludes, “He does advise me, but I don’t give him scripts to read. After I read, I tell him the details and then ask for his opinion on the same. He is very supportive.”