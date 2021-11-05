'I have always celebrated Diwali with my family': Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who will be next seen in Firrkie, is hoping for a happy Diwali this year. The actor, who is often posts adorable videos on social media with his three-year-old daughter Nurvi, is spending the festival with his family as usual. “I have always celebrated Diwali with my family and this year is no different. I have never burst firecrackers. But now I am in a phase of contemplation because Nurvi is interested in them. She is also understanding and learning what the festival is and how it is celebrated. I am in a quandary as to how to explain that we don’t burst crackers. Ideally, I would try and get a sparkler for her or light a traditional diya at home,” says Neil.

But that’s not the only reason why Neil is happy. The actor is excited for his close friend, Rohit Shetty’s, movie Sooryavanshi, which releases in theatres today. “It is a big-ticket extravaganza and the kind of film that should be seen in theatres. Films have to be made for a theatrical experience. We had not been able to get that for the past two years and have possibly forgotten about it. But it just takes a film like Sooryavanshi to release and produce that enchantment again,” says Neil.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST